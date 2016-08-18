Exxon, GT find way to cut carbon emissions for chemicals -Science

HOUSTON Aug 18 Exxon Mobil and Georgia
Tech researchers published findings of a breakthrough in the
journal Science on Thursday, saying they had devised a way to
slash carbon emissions from chemicals manufacturing by using
reverse osmosis instead of heat to separate molecules.
Reverse osmosis, which has been widely used for decades in
desalination plants that turn seawater into drinking water, has
long been seen as having applications for the oil and chemicals
industry.
Now researchers have finally come up with a specially
treated polymer that can serve as the semipermeable membrane
needed to do reverse osmosis for chemicals manufacturing at room
temperature.
Current techniques use high temperatures and heat to break
up molecules to create chemicals that are used in myriad
products across the economy.
Exxon said it was too early to say when the new technology
could be applied commercially, or how they might go about
patenting and licensing the technology so that other
manufacturers could use it.
But if applied globally, the chemical industry's annual
carbon dioxide emissions could be slashed up to 45 million tons,
which is about equal to the yearly carbon dioxide emissions of
about of 5 million U.S. homes.
The fossil fuels industry is under pressure to curb
emissions, especially in light of the Paris Agreement signed in
December, in which 195 governments agreed that aims to limit the
rise in global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees
Fahrenheit), raising the potential for regulatory crackdowns on
carbon-based businesses.
"We need multiple solutions to reduce CO2 emissions," said
Vijay Swarup, Exxon's vice president of research and
development.
Chemical plants account for about 8 percent of global energy
demand and about 15 percent of the projected growth in demand to
2040.
Researchers said their next steps will be to develop a pilot
project that, if successful, could be scaled up.
(Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)