Proxy firm ISS advises vote against Exxon exec pay plan

May 18 Influential proxy adviser Institutional
Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended investors break with
Exxon Mobil Corp on some closely watched questions due
to be voted at the energy company's May 31 annual meeting.
ISS recommended investors vote "against" the pay of Exxon's
top executives, questioning if pay awards are strongly linked to
performance, according to a report sent by an ISS spokesman on
Thursday evening.
ISS recommended votes in favor of a shareholder resolution
requesting Exxon to provide more information on the impact that
climate change regulation could have on its business.
ISS supported all of Exxon's directors up for election and
backed its board recommendations on some other matters.
But the ISS recommendations against the company on the two
high-profile questions show the pressure faced by the energy
giant as shareholders mobilize more support on climate issues
from big institutional investors.
Just last week for instance investors at Occidental
Petroleum passed a similar measure calling for a report
on the impact climate change policies could have on its
business, after BlackRock Inc switched sides.
