BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks

June 9 The world's largest asset manager
BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp
to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate
change.
Less than two weeks ago, shareholders approved a measure
calling for increased transparency on climate change, a
resolution supported by BlackRock and other large institutional
funds.
BlackRock also said it requested to meet Exxon's independent
directors over the past two years.
However, the world's largest publicly traded oil company
declined to make directors available, citing a non-engagement
policy between board members and shareholders.
BlackRock is Exxon's third largest investor with a more than
4 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Exxon was not immediately available for a comment.
