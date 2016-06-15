UPDATE 1-Exxon asks U.S. court to throw out subpoena in climate change inquiry

(Adds comments from Exxon, Massachusetts)
By Terry Wade
HOUSTON, June 15 Exxon Mobil Corp asked
a federal court on Wednesday to throw out a subpoena that would
force the oil company to hand over decades of documents as part
of a wide-ranging inquiry into whether it misled investors about
climate change risks.
In its filing in a U.S. district court, Exxon said
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey overreached with her
April subpoena and that it violated constitutional amendments on
free speech, unreasonable search and seizure and equal
protection.
The Massachusetts attorney general's office said it was
reviewing the motion.
The move by the world's largest publicly traded oil company
is the latest in its high-stakes battle with a coalition of
state attorneys general who said in March they would go after
Exxon and try to force Congress to tackle climate change.
Exxon also pushed back against a raft of shareholder
proposals last month asking it to show how it will react to the
Paris agreement among 195 governments that aims to limit the
rise in global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F) by
curbing carbon emissions from fossil fuels.
The subpoena from Healey comes amid claims by prosecutors
that Exxon executives contradicted papers published by company
scientists about the threats of climate change. The subpoena
also seeks any Exxon communications with free-market business
groups that doubt the efficacy of clamping down on emissions or
climate science itself.
Exxon said in its filing the subpoena seeks documents
outside of the statute of limitations and that activist groups
encouraged opening inquiries.
"The great irony here is that we've acknowledged the risks
of climate change for more than a decade, have supported a
carbon tax as the better policy option and spent more than $7
billion on research and technologies to reduce emissions," said
Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers. "It should make people question
what this is really all about."
The attorneys general have based their inquiries on whether
Exxon's alleged soft-pedaling of climate risks or carbon
regulation amounted to securities fraud.
In the past, current or former Exxon chief executives have
said climate models are not entirely perfect, that curbing
emissions could condemn the world's poor to darkness, and that
humans may need to adapt to changing weather and rising sea
levels.
At a seminar in May on climate change law, Columbia Law
School professor Merritt B. Fox said Exxon's comments might not
be material for investors.
That is because investors get information on climate change
from many sources and Exxon would probably not be able to alter
the "total mix" of publicly available information.
"The market was well supplied with information about climate
change from a variety of sources," said Fox, who acknowledged
the importance of climate change but expressed skepticism about
the legal strategy of prosecutors.
On Monday, five Republican congressmen told U.S. Attorney
General Loretta Lynch in a letter the states' inquiries were
wrongly treating a policy issue as a law enforcement matter.
The case is 4:16-cv-00469-A in U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth division.
