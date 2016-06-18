U.S. House panel claims oversight of state climate probes into Exxon

| HOUSTON, June 17
HOUSTON, June 17 A Republican-led congressional
committee sought on Friday to assert oversight over inquiries
that about 20 states are making into Exxon Mobil and
climate change, reiterating demands to know more about state
attorneys general's consultations with environmental groups.
In a letter, some 17 members of Congress and ranking members
of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee said they
have broad jurisdiction that allows them to review
investigations carried out by states. The committee was pushing
back against state officials who have said they are not subject
to federal oversight.
The standoff is the latest in a high-stakes battle between
the world's largest publicly traded oil company and a coalition
of state attorneys general who have said they would go after
Exxon in a bid to force congressional action to tackle climate
change.
About 20 state officials jointly said in March they would
participate in inquiries into whether Exxon executives misled
the public by contradicting research from company scientists
that spelled out the threats of climate change.
Prior to that March announcement, some state officials met
with a range of prominent environmental and investment groups
that oppose fossil fuels.
The House committee has complained the inquiries risk
stifling free speech and scientific inquiry, and that state
officials were coordinating with special interest groups.
The House committee demanded for the second time since May
that state officials hand over all records of communications
between their offices and outside groups.
"Congress has a responsibility to investigate whether such
investigations are having a chilling effect on the free flow of
scientific inquiry and debate regarding climate change," the
letter said.
"People should be troubled by any attempt by members of
Congress to silence or undercut basic investigatory authority by
a state attorney general's office," said Cyndi Roy Gonzalez, a
spokeswoman for Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
"Our office will not be intimidated by oil industry-backed
members of the U.S. House of Representatives."
Exxon, for its part, has said it has acknowledged the
reality of climate change for years and communicated this to
investors.
On Wednesday, Exxon asked a federal court to throw out a
subpoena that would force it to hand over decades of documents
on climate change to Healey's office.
(Reporting By Terry Wade and Ernest Scheyder; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)