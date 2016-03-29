UPDATE 3-Probe of Exxon's climate change disclosures expands

(New throughout, adds comment from ExxonMobil spokeswoman in

By Valerie Volcovici and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 29 The top attorneys from
Massachusetts and the U.S. Virgin Islands said on Tuesday they
will investigate whether Exxon Mobil Corp misled
investors and the public about the risks of climate change.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Virgin
Islands Attorney General Claude Earl Walker announced their
probes at a news conference in New York, flanked by New York
State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, former U.S. Vice
President Al Gore and top attorneys from other states.
They said their probes into Exxon will be similar to ones
launched by New York and California.
Healey said fossil fuel companies that have deceived
investors about the risks climate change poses to the planet and
to their bottom lines "must be held accountable."
Walker said he wants to ensure there is transparency so
consumers can make informed choices about what they purchase.
"If Exxon Mobil has tried to cloud their judgment, we are
determined to hold the company accountable," he said.
Exxon believes the probes by state attorneys general are
"politically motivated," said Suzanne McCarron, the company's
vice president for public and government affairs.
"We are actively assessing all legal options," she said.
A total of 17 U.S. attorneys general are cooperating on
probes into whether fossil fuel companies have misled investors
on climate change risks. The officials will also collaborate on
other climate-related initiatives.
In November, Schneiderman subpoenaed Exxon to demand
extensive financial records and emails in connection with its
climate change disclosures. California Attorney
General Kamala Harris followed suit in January.
A coalition of more than 20 states has filed an amicus brief
in support of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean
Power Plan, a rule to crack down on carbon emissions that has
been challenged by industry and 25 states in a federal appeals
court.
The probes of Exxon were triggered by investigative reports
last year by Inside Climate News and the Los Angeles Times that
showed the company's in-house scientists had flagged concerns
about climate change decades ago, which the company ignored or
contradicted.
Investors also have started to target Exxon over the climate
issue. Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission ruled
that Exxon must include a climate change resolution on its
annual shareholder proxy.
The Rockefeller Family Fund said last week it will divest
from fossil fuels as quickly as possible and "eliminate
holdings" of Exxon.
Shares of Exxon closed up 31 cents, or 0.37 percent, at
$84.53 on Tuesday.
Gore, an active climate policy advocate, joined the
attorneys general at the announcement, calling it a "turning
point" in a broader effort to hold fossil fuel companies
accountable. He said efforts by fossil fuel companies to
downplay climate change were akin to the way the tobacco
industry promoted smoking for years in spite of health warnings.
The Massachusetts and Virgin Islands attorneys general did
not elaborate on what legal tools will guide their
investigations. Legal experts have said options include consumer
protection laws and "blue sky" securities laws.
The New York probe hinges on the state's Martin Act, an
anti-fraud law, as well as consumer protection statutes.
Some experts have said the issues involved could potentially
trigger federal racketeering and organized crime (RICO) laws the
Justice Department used in its landmark case against Big
Tobacco.
Exxon's unusually long and pointed statement criticizing the
probes said the company recognized the risks posed by climate
change. It said any assumption it withheld information on the
topic is "preposterous" and based on a "false premise that Exxon
Mobil reached definitive conclusions about anthropogenic climate
change before the world's experts and before the science itself
had matured, and then withheld it from the broader scientific
community."
In her emailed statement to Reuters, McCarron noted that
Exxon scientists had participated with the United Nations
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
She also said the probes by the state attorneys general
would "have a chilling effect on private sector research."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Valerie Volcovici in
Washington; additional reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston;
