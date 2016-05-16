Texas attorney general backs Exxon in climate change fight

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON May 16 Texas Attorney General Ken
Paxton asked a state judge on Monday to block U.S. Virgin
Islands officials from subpoenaing 40 years of internal climate
change documents from Exxon Mobil Corp, saying the probe
is "a fishing expedition of the worst kind."
The motion is the latest salvo in an ongoing disclosure
fight that has engulfed Exxon in recent months, with critics
charging the company misled investors and the public about the
risks of climate change for years. Exxon has denied the
allegations.
Virgin Islands Attorney General Claude Earl Walker launched
an investigation two months ago, seeking to build a case against
Exxon. The probe is similar to ones launched by attorneys
general in New York, Massachusetts and California.
Paxton, in a Monday filing with a judge in Tarrant County,
Texas, blasted the investigation as a violation of Exxon's First
Amendment rights. Exxon, the world's largest publicly-traded oil
company, is headquartered in Texas, where it employs thousands
of people.
"What is Exxon Mobil's transgression? Holding a view on
climate change that the Virgin Islands attorney general
disagrees with," Paxton said at a news conference. "This is
about the criminalization of speech and the criminalization of
thought."
Paxton is effectively asking the court to block Walker's
subpoena power. Exxon has no operations in the Virgin Islands
and would need the cooperation of Texas officials for the
documents it seeks. The case could ultimately move to a higher
court.
"This is an instance where an elected official is trying to
turn free speech into a crime," Paxton said. "If we let this
stand, it's only a matter of time before they come for other
companies or individuals who voice opinions with which they
disagree."
Exxon said in a statement it appreciated the support from
Paxton in its fight against the Virgin Island's subpoena.
It was not immediately clear why Paxton's motion did not
include officials from other states probing the company.
Requests for comment from Paxton's office were not immediately
answered.
Walker's office was not immediately available to comment.
Paxton also criticized Walker's use of the Washington law
firm Cohen Milstein to issue the subpoena, claiming it was an
"unconstitutional delegation of prosecutorial power."
Cohen Milstein specializes in class action lawsuits.
Representatives of the firm were not immediately available to
comment.
Exxon shareholders are set to vote next week at the
company's annual meeting on several climate change-related
resolutions.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Tom
Brown)