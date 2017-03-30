Texas judge kicks Exxon climate lawsuit to New York court

HOUSTON, March 29 A federal judge in Texas on
Wednesday kicked an Exxon Mobil Corp lawsuit seeking to
thwart two states from pursuing a fraud case over climate change
to a Manhattan court, saying his court wasn't the best place to
resolve the dispute.
A group of state attorneys general, led by New York's Eric
Schneiderman, brought a securities fraud suit against the
world's largest publicly traded oil company in 2015 claiming it
misled investors by soft-pedaling the dangers of climate change.
Exxon criticized their case as intended to get the company
and others in the oil and gas industry to change their positions
on climate change. It responded with its own suit in U.S.
District Court in Dallas.
That suit argued the states conspired with climate activists
to target Exxon and the states' demands for documents dating
back 40 years violated its rights to protection against
unreasonable searches and were abusive.
U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade, who earlier sought to
question Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey over
Exxon's claims the original fraud lawsuit was biased, ruled in
favor of Healey and her New York counterpart. He wrote his court
was not the proper venue because events at issue in the case
took place in New York.
But the judge's decision questioned whether the two AGs "are
trying to hide something," citing an agreement with climate
activists not to publicly discuss their contacts. He also said
the agreement should be open to discovery by Exxon attorneys.
Exxon had argued that the requests for documents were, as
the judge summarized it, tools to cultivate the political goals
of Healey and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
Despite having the case transferred to Manhattan, an Exxon
spokesman said the company was gratified the judge agreed its
"claims involve important issues," adding: "We look forward to
continuing the case in that court."
Healey also lauded the decision to move the case, saying "we
will continue to argue that this frivolous lawsuit should be
dismissed."
Amy Spitalnick, a spokeswoman for Schneiderman, said in a
statement that the judge's remarks in the ruling were "riddled
with factual errors and oil industry spin," and said Exxon was
free to make the same claims in New York but "so far,
inexplicably have not done so."
The case is 4:16-cv-00469 in U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth division.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Michael Perry)