NY attorney general investigating Exxon over climate statements

Nov 5 The New York attorney general has launched an investigation into whether Exxon Mobil Corp misled the public about the risks of climate change or its investors about how those risks may hurt the company's oil business.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman subpoenaed the company on Wednesday evening, demanding extensive financial records, emails and other documents, the attorney general's spokesman Stephen Barton told Reuters.

The New York Times first reported the news earlier on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1HuEJC8)

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in late October had said she believed the U.S. Justice Department should investigate Exxon for failing to disclose data related to climate change. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)