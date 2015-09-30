UPDATE 1-PBF Energy buys Torrance refinery in bid for national footprint

(Updates with details throughout)
Sept 30 PBF Energy Inc agreed to buy
Exxon Mobil Corp's refinery in Torrance, California, for
$537.5 million, completing Executive Chairman Tom O'Malley's
vision to have PBF plants coast to coast.
The transaction follows PBF's purchase earlier this year of
the Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery which Exxon owned jointly
with Petroleos de Venezuela. With the deal, PBF lags behind only
Phillips66 in its regional diversity. Phillips has refineries in
all five major fuel markets, while PBF will have four.
The Torrance refinery, which has remained at reduced output
rates since a fire in February, will return to full production
before the deal closes, according to a statement from PBF.
With this latest purchase in California, PBF has a greater
opportunity to compete with Valero, Phillips66 and other
refiners with a broad national presence, said John Auers,
executive vice president of Turner, Mason & Co. in Dallas.
The purchase gives PBF greater geographic diversity,
expanding beyond its plants in New Jersey, Delaware, Ohio and
Louisiana.
"Southern California is a very attractive market and we are
excited to become a supplier in the region," said Tom O'Malley,
who previously served as CEO of refiners Premcor and Tosco.
Tosco operated in California.
The plant secures PBF's first toe-hold in the
often-lucrative California market. Because the California market
is isolated from other refined products supplies, the state's
refineries produce most of the gasoline used there. As a result,
a disruption at any plant in California can cause prices to
spike.
"In routine times, margins are decent but not great, but
let's say another plant has a problem, it will be good for
them," said Auers.
PBF, based in Parsippany, New Jersey, has expanded its
capacity by about 60 percent this year and will be able to
process 900,000 barrels of crude a day after it closes on the
155,000 bpd Torrance plant in the second quarter of 2016, the
company said in a statement.
The Torrance refinery has access to discounted California
crude that trades about $8 a barrel below Alaskan North Slope
crude. As a result of units like a coker, the plant rates a 14.9
on the industry's Nelson Complexity scale, indicating that it
can convert sludgy crude to valuable products like gasoline.
The acquisition also includes storage facilities and
pipelines, which PBF will potentially be able to drop down into
its Master-Limited Partnership for midstream assets.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York and Sneha
Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)