Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 77 cents from 75 cents

HOUSTON, April 26 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, raised its quarterly dividend on Wednesday by 3 percent.

The company will pay 77 cents per share for the second quarter on June 9. Exxon paid a first-quarter dividend of 75 cents.

Exxon's stock rose about 0.4 percent to $82.04 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
