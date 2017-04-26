Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 77 cents from 75 cents

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
HOUSTON, April 26 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, raised its quarterly dividend on Wednesday by 3 percent.
The company will pay 77 cents per share for the second quarter on June 9. Exxon paid a first-quarter dividend of 75 cents.
Exxon's stock rose about 0.4 percent to $82.04 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash

* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast