Exxon Mobil boosts dividend day after ratings downgrade

| HOUSTON, April 27

HOUSTON, April 27 Exxon Mobil Corp raised its quarterly dividend on Wednesday, the day after Standard & Poor's cut the oil giant's credit rating, in part for being too generous with shareholders.

Exxon raised its payout to 75 cents from 73 cents.

Shares of Exxon gained 1.1 percent to $88.57 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

