Exxon, fighting climate change charges, plans fuel cell venture

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON May 5 Exxon Mobil Corp, which
has been fighting accusations it misled investors and the public
for years about the risks of climate change, said on Thursday it
will expand a research project with FuelCell Energy Inc
that aims to cut the cost of collecting carbon emissions from
power plants.
The companies hope to use fuel cells, rather than exhaust
scrubbers, the industry standard, to capture emissions from
natural gas-fired plants and at the same time generate
electricity. Scrubbers typically consume power as they filter
carbon.
Exxon has announced several alternative energy projects in
recent years. The company says the projects have nothing to do
with recent public outcry over its climate change disclosures,
but are part of research into carbon sequestration and
alternative fuels.
Exxon, the largest natural gas producer in the United
States, and FuelCell Energy declined to provide financial
details of the project.
A fuel cell generates power from gas, hydrogen or other
fuels and converts it to electricity.
Exxon investors and attorneys general around the United
States have alleged the oil giant withheld internal studies on
carbon emissions and global temperature change for
decades.
Exxon has repeatedly denied the allegations. Vijay Swarup,
Exxon's vice president for research and development, said the
FuelCell Energy joint venture is not a reaction to public
pressure.
"This is one component of a research portfolio that has been
in place for several years," Swarup said.
FuelCell Energy, whose market value is less than 1 percent
of Exxon's, said it will provide 15 to 20 scientists for the
project, which will take place at the company's Danbury, Conn.,
headquarters.
Exxon said it would devote as many of its scientists as
needed. Executives declined to provide a specific number.
Both companies will share patents on any developed
technology.
FuelCell Energy, whose second-largest shareholder is utility
NRG Energy Inc, makes small-scale power plants across
the United States. Exxon contacted the company in 2011 to begin
research, said Chip Bottone, FuelCell Energy's chief executive.
"It's critical that we have someone like Exxon, with their
expertise, to create this market opportunity," said Bottone.
Exxon, which last week reported its smallest quarterly
profit since 1999, sponsors other carbon and alternative energy
projects.
Last year, Exxon gave $1 million to the Colorado School of
Mines to study algal biofuels. In January, Exxon said it would
partner with the Renewable Energy Group to find ways cellulosic
sugars can be used to make biodiesel.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)