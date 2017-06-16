版本:
Exxon to proceed with development of Liza field offshore Guyana

June 16 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, said on Friday it would proceed with the development of the Liza oil field, located offshore Guyana.

Production from the field, one of the largest oil discoveries of the past decade, is expected to begin by 2020, Exxon said. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
