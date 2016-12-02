Walters to step down as president of ExxonMobil Production Co

Dec 2 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's
largest publicly traded oil company, said Tom Walters, president
of ExxonMobil Production Co, will retire after 38 years with the
company.
Neil Duffin, president of ExxonMobil Development Co, has
been appointed by the board to replace Walters, the company said
on Friday.
Liam Mallon, vice president of ExxonMobil Development Co,
will assume the role of president of the development company.
The news comes a day after media reports that U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump is considering former ExxonMobil
Chief Executive Lee Raymond and current CEO Rex Tillerson as
candidates for secretary of state.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)