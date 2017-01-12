UPDATE 1-Massachusetts judge requires Exxon to hand over climate documents

(Adds Exxon comment, paragraph 4)
BOSTON Jan 11 A Massachusetts judge has refused
to excuse Exxon Mobil Corp from a request by the state's
attorney general to hand over decades worth of documents on its
views on climate change, state officials said on Wednesday.
The decision by Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Heidi
Brieger denying Exxon's request for an order exempting it from
handing over the documents represents a legal victory for
Attorney General Maura Healey, who is investigating the world's
largest publicly traded oil company's climate policies.
"This order affirms our longstanding authority to
investigate fraud," Healey said on Twitter following the
decision, adding that Exxon "must come clean about what it knew
about climate change."
Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers said the company was "reviewing
the decision to determine next steps."
Healey is one of two state prosecutors, the other being her
counterpart in New York, investigating whether Exxon knowingly
misled its shareholders and the public as to what it knew about
climate change.
The investigations follow separate reports by online news
publication Inside Climate News and the Los Angeles Times
showing that Exxon worked to play down the risks of climate
change despite its own scientists' having raised concerns about
it decades earlier.
The news came on the day former Exxon Chief Executive Rex
Tillerson faced a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing on his
nomination to serve as President-elect Donald Trump's secretary
of state.
Asked during the hearing if he believed human activity was
contributing to climate change, Tillerson did not answer yes or
no, but said, "The increase in greenhouse gas concentrations in
the atmosphere are having an effect. Our abilities to predict
that effect are very limited."
