Exxon plans to invest $300 mln in Mexico, cites energy reform

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
MEXICO CITY May 17 Exxon Mobil Corp plans to invest about $300 million over 10 years as it enters Mexico's retail fuel market, citing the country's energy reforms as opening the door to new opportunities, the company said Wednesday.
The U.S. oil company said it would open its first station in Mexico in the second half of this year and will direct investments to logistics, products and marketing. (Reporting By Veronica Gomez)
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley