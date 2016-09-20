U.S., Montana to make announcement on 2011 Exxon pipeline spill

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The U.S. Justice Department
said on Tuesday it would join officials from Montana and other
federal agencies on Wednesday to announce a "significant
development" toward restoring natural resources damaged by a
2011 crude oil spill from a pipeline owned by Exxon Mobil Corp
.
The announcement will be made in Laurel, Montana, at 10:30
a.m. EDT/1430 GMT, the department said in a statement.
In 2011, Exxon Mobil's 40,000 barrel-per-day Silvertip
pipeline in Montana ruptured underneath the Yellowstone River,
releasing more than 1,000 barrels of crude and costing the
company about $135 million to clean up.
