ExxonMobil unit to pay U.S., Montana $12 mln to settle 2011 oil spill

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 An Exxon Mobil Corp affiliate has agreed to pay $12 million in natural resource damages to the federal government and the state of Montana to settle claims over a 2011 crude oil spill from one of its a pipeline, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
In 2011, ExxonMobil Pipeline Company's 40,000 barrel-per-day Silvertip pipeline in Montana ruptured underneath the Yellowstone River, releasing more than 1,000 barrels of crude and costing the company about $135 million to clean up. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Susan Heavey)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.