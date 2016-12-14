UPDATE 3-Tillerson to hand over reins to Exxon's president Woods

(Adds comments from analyst, background, bylines)
By Liz Hampton and Swetha Gopinath
Dec 14 Exxon Mobil Corp said on
Wednesday its president, Darren Woods, will become chief
executive and chairman in January following the retirement of
Rex Tillerson, who is U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice
for secretary of state.
Tillerson, 64, will retire at the end of the year and Woods,
51, will take over effective Jan. 1, Exxon, the world's largest
publicly traded oil company, said.
Woods, who was named president and elected to the board in
January 2015, was widely expected to become the top executive
after Tillerson's retirement next year, when he turns 65, the
mandatory retirement age for the company.
Tillerson's nomination as secretary of state speeds up his
retirement timeline due to "the significant requirements
associated with the confirmation process," Exxon said in a
statement.
Woods joined Exxon in 1992 and has held various senior
positions at the company. Unlike Tillerson, who rose through the
ranks in exploration and production, Woods' background is in the
company's chemicals and refining businesses. He was elected as
president of Exxon Mobil Refining & Supply in 2012.
The appointment of a 24-year veteran to run the company is
not likely to shake up Exxon's strategy which has always
emphasized long-term planning. The appointment also provides
continuity at a time when oil companies are emerging from a
two-and-a-half year rout in oil prices that saw profits and
capital spending slashed.
"Broadly speaking, Exxon's strategy is pretty well locked
in," said Pavel Molchanov, an energy analyst with Raymond James
& Associates in Houston. "It would have been locked in no matter
who was CEO."
Some of the biggest challenges Woods will face is coping
with low crude prices, and geopolitics, including U.S. sanctions
against Russia, where Exxon has a joint venture with state oil
firm Rosneft, said Fadel Gheit, Managing Director and Senior
Energy Strategist with Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
"Just because Darren Woods came from refining and chemicals
doesn't mean that he's not familiar with the rest of the
company's business," said Gheit.
Trump formally named Tillerson on Tuesday as his nominee to
serve as secretary of state. He could face a rocky confirmation
process, given concerns among both Democrats and Republicans
about his ties to Russia.
With Tillerson's retirement, Exxon's board will have 12
directors.
Tillerson earned about $24.3 million in 2016. He has a net
worth of $150 million, plus a $70 million pension plan.
Exxon's shares were down about 1.7 percent at $91, in line
with the broader energy sector, which fell due to lower crude
oil prices.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru and Liz Hampton in
Houston; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Alistair Bell)