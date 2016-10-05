版本:
Exxon partners with NBA in U.S. and China

Oct 5 Exxon Mobil Corp said it has entered a multi-year agreement with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to be its official marketing partner in the United States and China.

The partnership, which aims to market Exxon's Mobil 1 motor oil, is one of the first tie-ups between the flagship brand and a major sports other than motor racing.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The oil giant ran television advertisements during the Rio Olympics to showcase its work on clean energy amid pressure to respond to global warming. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

