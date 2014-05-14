ExxonMobil's Norway unit faces potential strike: union

OSLO May 14 Around a 190 oil workers of ExxonMobil in Norway would go on strike from June 16 if government mediation on wages and pensions fail, labour union SAFE said in a statement on Wednesday.

Talks between Norwegian oil firms and two key unions broke down earlier this month after energy firms refused to discuss pensions.

SAFE at the time said the main contention was pensions for just a few dozen workers at ExxonMobil as unions wanted a lower retirement age for the workers, similar to that enjoyed by others in the sector, but the firm was not willing to discuss. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)