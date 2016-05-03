Norway's wealth fund backs shareholder proposals at Exxon, Chevron

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
OSLO May 3 Norway's $872 billion sovereign wealth fund gave its backing on Tuesday to three shareholder proposals aimed to change corporate governance and climate policies at U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil.
"Norges Bank Investment Management will vote in favour of three shareholder proposals related to climate change policies, requirement for independent chairperson and inclusion of proxy access into the company bylaw," the fund said.
It also threw its weight behind a shareholder proposal that would require oil major Chevron to publish an annual assessment of climate change impact. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.