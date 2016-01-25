Exxon sees a world with less carbon but higher-cost emissions

HOUSTON Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp on
Monday said efficiencies and increased use of renewable fuels
will cut by half the carbon intensity of the world's economy by
2040 but climate policies will increase the cost of greenhouse
gas emissions, according to the company's latest long-term
outlook.
Exxon and others in the oil industry have been under
increasing pressure from shareholders to detail the resilience
of their business model to climate change after a global climate
agreement reached in Paris in December set the world on a course
to transform its fossil-fuel driven economy.
Because of efforts to reduce greenhouse gases and efficiency
gains, Exxon sees energy-related carbon dioxide emissions
peaking around 2030 before starting to decline, while emissions
in developed countries are seen falling by about 20 percent from
2014 to 2040, it said.
"The climate accord reached at the recent COP 21 conference
in Paris set many new goals, and while many related policies are
still emerging, the outlook continues to anticipate that such
policies will increase the cost of carbon dioxide emissions over
time," said William Colton, vice president of Exxon Mobil
Corporate Strategic Planning.
As policies evolve, the Irving, Texas company said it
continues to assume that climate policies that increase the
costs of emissions will reach an implied cost in developed
nations of about $80 per tonne in 2040.
Exxon said it expects wind power and solar power to see
strong growth, helped by policies that favor or mandate their
use. Wind and solar are expected to account for more than 10
percent of global electricity generation in 2040, up from 4
percent in 2014.
Still, the company sees oil, natural gas and coal continuing
to meet almost 80 percent of the world's energy needs through
2040.
Global liquids output is seen rising to 112 million barrels
per day (mbpd) in 2040, up from 93 mbpd in 2014, with supply
growth coming from both non-OPEC and OPEC member nations.
Most of the supply gains are expected to come from
technology-driven supplies including so-called tight oil locked
in rock, natural gas liquids and oil sands and deepwater
production, it said.
Tight oil is expected to account for 10 percent of global
output by 2040, up slightly from the prior forecast of 7
percent.
Exxon, which uses the long-term outlook to plan its
business, forecast demand growth of 25 percent by from 2014 to
2040, similar to its views last year.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Alistair Bell)