Exxon Mobil sees production up slightly as spending stalls

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 2 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, said on Wednesday its output would rise slowly through 2017 as it continues cutting costs.
The company, which is meeting with analysts in New York, said it expects its 2017 capital spending to be below its planned spending of $23 billion this year.
It said it is on track to start up 10 new oil and gas projects through the end of next year, adding 450,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to its production capacity. (Reporting by Michael Erman and Jarrett Renshaw)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.