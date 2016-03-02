Exxon Mobil sees production up slightly as spending stalls

NEW YORK, March 2 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, said on Wednesday its output would rise slowly through 2017 as it continues cutting costs.

The company, which is meeting with analysts in New York, said it expects its 2017 capital spending to be below its planned spending of $23 billion this year.

It said it is on track to start up 10 new oil and gas projects through the end of next year, adding 450,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to its production capacity. (Reporting by Michael Erman and Jarrett Renshaw)