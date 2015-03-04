Exxon in talks with Iraq over oil agreements-CEO

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK, March 4 Exxon Mobil Corp is in discussions with the government of Iraq to restructure oil agreements in a way that would help that country meet its near-term cash needs, Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson told a news conference on Wednesday.
"By and large we are current in our payments," Tillerson said, adding that Iraq had asked the Irving, Texas oil company for the talks.
Any change would have to be beneficial to Exxon, which is the lead contractor to rehabilitate the giant West Qurna oilfield, Tillerson said. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Chris Reese)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.