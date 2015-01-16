ExxonMobil Papua New Guinea gas deal could help expand LNG project

MELBOURNE Jan 16 ExxonMobil Corp has
signed a memorandum of understanding to supply natural gas to
power plants in Papua New Guinea in a deal that would give it
licences to develop a new gas field that may help expand the
company's PNG liquefied natural gas plant.
LNG from Papua New Guinea is seen as the most profitable to
develop for supplying Asia compared with rival projects in
Australia and North America.
ExxonMobil said on Friday it would begin preparations this
year to drill an appraisal well at the P'nyang gas field,
co-owned by Oil Search Ltd.
Reserves from P'nyang could "enable expansion of the PNG LNG
project, which could include the development of a possible
additional train," it said in a statement. The $19-billion PNG
LNG project began exporting last year from its first two units.
Under the plan, part of the gas due to go for domestic use
will fuel up to 25 megawatts of electricity, or about a fifth of
the electricity required to power Port Moresby, the capital of
Papua New Guinea, while the government looks for longer-term
power generation sources.
The rest of the gas will be used to fuel a new state-owned
gas-fired power plant near the PNG LNG plant.
"This agreement enables a reliable long-term supply of
natural gas to support Port Moresby's urgent power generation
needs," ExxonMobil's PNG managing director, Peter Graham, said
in a statement.
