Exxon Mobil announces new gas discovery in Papua New Guinea

Dec 28 Exxon Mobil Corp announced on
Wednesday a new natural gas discovery in Papua New Guinea.
ExxonMobil said it has a 42.5 percent stake in the project,
while the rest of the interest is owned by Oil Search Ltd
and Santos Ltd, with Oil Search as the
operator.
"We are excited by the results of the Muruk-1 exploration
well, which confirms the presence of hydrocarbons in the same
high-quality sandstone reservoirs as the Hides field that
underpins the PNG LNG project," said Steve Greenlee, president
of ExxonMobil Exploration Company.
The PNG LNG Project is a 6.9 million tonne per annum
integrated LNG project operated by ExxonMobil PNG. The gas is
sourced from seven fields, including the Hides, Angore and Juha
gas fields.
