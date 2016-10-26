版本:
2016年 10月 27日

New York court orders Exxon, PwC to comply with NY AG subpoena

Oct 26 The New York Supreme Court ordered Exxon Mobil Corp and PwC to comply with a subpoena issued by the New York Attorney General in August related to PwC's auditing of the oil company.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office moved the court on Oct. 14 to compel PwC to hand over certain documents after Exxon said it would not permit the auditor to do so. (on.ny.gov/2f8lvzA) (on.ny.gov/2f8iXBE)

Schneiderman's office is investigating Exxon Mobil's accounting practices and why the oil major hadn't written down the value of its assets in the wake of a slump in oil prices, Reuters reported earlier. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

