UPDATE 1-NY court orders Exxon, PwC to comply with subpoena in climate probe

WASHINGTON Oct 26 Exxon Mobil Corp and
accounting firm PwC must turn over documents related to
the oil major's representations of the impact of climate change
on its business and assets, the New York Supreme Court ruled on
Wednesday.
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office on Oct. 14 asked
the court to compel PwC to comply with an August subpoena and
hand over documents after Exxon said it would not permit the
auditor to do so due to accountant-client privilege. (on.ny.gov/2f8lvzA)
(on.ny.gov/2f8iXBE)
Schneiderman said Wednesday that "Exxon had no legal basis
to interfere with PwC's production."
"I hope that today's order serves as a wake-up call to Exxon
that the best thing they can do is cooperate with, rather than
resist, our investigation," he said.
A group of state attorneys general, led by New York, said
in March they would go after the world's largest publicly traded
oil company for allegedly violating securities laws by
soft-pedaling the dangers of climate change and efforts to fight
it.
Schneiderman's office has also inquired why the oil major
had not written down the value of its assets in the wake of a
slump in oil prices.
Exxon plans to appeal the court's decision in the coming
days.
"We respectfully disagree with the court's ruling and intend
to take an immediate appeal," said Alan Jeffers, spokesman for
Exxon.
Exxon said New York's inquiry has periodically shifted
focus, first by looking for misleading comments about climate
change, then moving onto the value of its reserves and how they
might be "stranded" in the ground by carbon regulation in the
future.
Exxon said in September the U.S. Securities & Exchange
Commission is the right agency to vet how it books reserves and
that it complies with accounting and securities laws.
