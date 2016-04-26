S&P cuts Exxon's credit rating to "AA+" from "AAA"

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Tuesday it had cut Exxon Mobil Corp's corporate credit rating to "AA+" from "AAA," citing the impact of low oil prices.
S&P, which maintained a stable outlook on the rating, said the company's debt level had more than doubled in recent years, reflecting high capital spending and dividends as well as share repurchases that substantially exceeded internal cash flow.
"We believe that maintaining production and replacing reserves will eventually require higher spending," S&P said. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.