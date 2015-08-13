Exxon proposes plan to restart California refinery in September

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Aug 13 Exxon Mobil Corp hopes
to restart its crippled Los Angeles-area refinery at reduced
rates in September, partially restoring a key gasoline supply
source in a region that has wrestled with repeated price spikes
during the plant's six-month shutdown.
Southern California pollution regulators revealed Exxon's
proposed restart plan on Thursday, shortly before the state's
Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, said it
issued 19 citations with $566,600 in penalties to the oil giant
for safety violations stemming from a Feb. 18 explosion that
forced the closure.
Exxon cannot restart the 149,500 barrels per day Torrance
refinery until Cal/OSHA deems the gasoline-making fluid
catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) safe to operate.
The company had hoped to restart the plant this summer, but
last month sources told Reuters it was expected to remain shut
through the end of 2015.
The blast destroyed crucial equipment associated with FCCU
and left the Los Angeles market tight on supply and vulnerable
to price spikes.
Pump prices last month surpassed $4 a gallon as demand grew,
imports dipped and other regional refineries had outages. Those
factors, on top of California's boutique blending requirements
and other regulations, mean the state's gasoline is among the
most expensive in the country when supply is adequate.
More outages are on the horizon as the fall maintenance
season looms.
"There are lots of refinery issues, so what we see in this
very expensive market is not going away. It's not going away
until Torrance comes back," Gordon Schremp, senior fuels
specialist at the California Energy Commission, said Tuesday in
an interview. "We are going to have very expensive gasoline at
least through Thanksgiving."
Exxon wants to use some older equipment and adjust other
parts to ensure overall emissions stay the same so Torrance can
restart next month. The plant would run at 65 percent of normal
rates until final fixes are done.
Specifically, Exxon wants to use old electrostatic
precipitators (ESP), or devices that cut FCC emissions, because
the blast destroyed newer ones. Five cooling towers would be
retrofitted, and the plant would shut a boiler.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District, which
regulates air pollution in southern California, will ask its
hearing board to consider Exxon's proposal on Sept. 2.
Mohsen Nazemi, the agency's deputy executive officer, said
in an interview that Exxon's plan includes time for safety tests
or other measures to satisfy Cal/OSHA restart requirements.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Bernard Orr)