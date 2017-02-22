Exxon revises down oil and gas reserves by 3.3 billion barrels

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 22 U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp has revised down its proved crude reserves by 3.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent as a result of low oil prices throughout 2016, a company filing showed on Wednesday.
The de-booking includes the entire 3.5 billion barrels of bitumen reserves at the Kearl oil sands project in northern Alberta, operated by Imperial Oil, a Calgary-based company in which Exxon has a majority share.
It comes a day after ConocoPhillips Corp de-booked more than a billion barrels of its oil sands bitumen reserves, citing weak global crude prices.
In total Exxon has 20 billion barrels of oil equivalent at year-end 2016, the Securities Exchange Commission filing said. The reduction reflects the number of barrels of oil equivalent that were now deemed uneconomic due to lower crude prices.
In addition to the Kearl volumes, another 800 million barrels of oil equivalent in North America failed to qualify as proved reserves.
However the reductions were partly offset by Exxon adding 1 billion barrels of new oil and gas reserves in the United States, Kazakhstan, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and Norway.
Under SEC rules Exxon and other U.S.-listed companies report reserves based on the average crude price on the first day of each calendar month during the year.
Benchmark crude prices in 2017 have so far been higher than in 2016, meaning some of the volumes could be rebooked as proved reserves if these levels hold. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by David Gregorio)
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.