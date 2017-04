Oct 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, on Friday reported a 3 percent increase in quarterly profit on higher results in its refining and chemicals businesses.

Profit in the third quarter rose to $8.07 billion, or $1.89 per share, from $7.87 billion, or $1.79 per share in the year-ago period.

Oil and gas production fell 4.7 percent, the Irving, Texas company said. (Reporting by Anna Driver)