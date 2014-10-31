UPDATE 1-Exxon 3rd-quarter profit rises 3 percent on refining; shares gain

(Adds estimate, share price)
Oct 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's
largest publicly traded oil company, on Friday reported a
better-than-expected 3 percent increase in quarterly profit on
higher results in its refining and chemicals businesses.
Share rose nearly 1.4 percent to $95.75 in premarket
trading.
"Exxon Mobil's quarterly results demonstrate the strength of
our integrated business model," Chief Executive Officer Rex
Tillerson said in a statement.
Integration across the company's exploration and production,
refining and chemicals businesses provides a competitive
advantage regardless of market fluctuations, said Tillerson.
Profit in the third quarter rose to $8.07 billion, or $1.89
per share, from $7.87 billion, or $1.79 per share in the
year-ago period.
Analyst, on average, expected a profit of $1.71 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil and gas production fell 4.7 percent, the Irving, Texas
company said. Exxon said it remained on track for full-year
output of 4 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boed).
Profit in its refining business soared to $1.024 billion
from $592 million a year earlier. Exxon's chemicals unit had a
profit of $1.2 billion, up 17 percent from a year earlier.
Earnings in Exxon's exploration and production business fell
4.4 percent to $6.4 billion as lower crude oil prices took a
toll.
