UPDATE 1-Exxon Mobil profit misses expectations; stock slides

(Adds earnings comparison, stock, unit info)
HOUSTON, July 29 Exxon Mobil Corp, the
world's largest publicly traded oil producer, posted a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday due to weak crude
prices and refining income, reflecting the broad malaise in the
energy sector.
Net income slumped to $1.7 billion, or 41 cents per share,
in the second quarter, from $4.19 billion, or $1 per share, in
the year-ago period.
Analysts, though, expected earnings of 64 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The earnings miss surprised Wall Street, and Exxon shares
fell 2.5 percent to $87.96 in premarket trading. The company is
normally known for hitting earnings targets and the miss was its
first since the second quarter of last year.
Production during the quarter fell about 0.6 percent to 3.9
million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
While Exxon slashed its capital budget by 38 percent during
the quarter, to $5.16 billion, cost cuts were not enough to
offset depressed oil prices, which have dragged down huge swaths
of the commodities sector.
Exxon's profit from producing oil and gas fell about 85
percent to $294 million. In the United States, where Exxon is
the largest natural gas producer and a major oil producer, the
company lost money.
In the refining unit, which has been hammered by growing
fuel inventories and weak demand, Exxon's profit fell more than
60 percent due to shrinking margins. In previous quarters in
this downturn, before fuel inventories swelled, the refining
unit had helped insulate Exxon from falling crude prices.
Rex Tillerson, Exxon's chief executive officer, said the
overall results reflected the "volatile industry environment,"
but defended the company's integrated business model, where oil
production and refining are under the same umbrella.
Earlier this month Exxon said it would pay more than $2.5
billion in stock for InterOil Corp, expanding its push
into the Asian liquefied natural gas market.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and
Jeffrey Benkoe)