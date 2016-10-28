Exxon Mobil quarterly profit drops by $1.59 billion

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON Oct 28 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, said on Friday its quarterly profit fell by $1.59 billion due to declining crude prices and refining margins.
The company reported third-quarter net income of $2.65 billion, or 63 cents per share, compared with $4.24 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.
Production fell about 3 percent to 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent production per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.