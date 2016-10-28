UPDATE 3-Exxon Mobil profit drops 38 percent but beats estimates

(Adds Breakingviews link, updates stock movement)
HOUSTON Oct 28 Exxon Mobil Corp, the
world's largest publicly traded oil company, on Friday reported
a 38 percent drop in quarterly profit that still beat Wall
Street's expectations as cost cuts partly offset declining crude
oil prices.
Shares of Exxon were down 1.9 percent at $85.30 in afternoon
trading.
The company reported third-quarter net income of $2.65
billion, or 63 cents per share, compared with $4.24 billion, or
$1.01 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 58 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earnings fell in all of the company's divisions, including
the refining arm, which has generally bolstered profits when oil
prices are low.
Production fell about 3 percent to 3.8 million barrels of
oil equivalent per day.
Exxon's refineries processed about 2 percent less crude oil
during the quarter than it did a year earlier.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)