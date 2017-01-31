版本:
2017年 1月 31日

Exxon Mobil quarterly profit drops after asset write-down

HOUSTON Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Tuesday its quarterly profit fell 40 percent after it wrote down the value of Rocky Mountain natural gas assets.

The company posted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.68 billion, or 41 cents per share, compared with $2.78 billion, or 67 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production fell 3 percent to 4.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

