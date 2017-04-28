Exxon Mobil profit more than doubles on cost cuts, oil price rise

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, April 28 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly-traded oil producer, said on Friday its quarterly profit more than doubled due to rising crude prices and cost cuts.
The company posted net income of $4.01 billion, or 95 cents per share, compared to $1.81 billion, or 43 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Production fell 4 percent to 4.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: