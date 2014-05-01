UPDATE 2-ExxonMobil profits pumped higher on natural gas price boost

* Q1 EPS $2.10 vs. Street forecast $1.88
* Natural gas price spike boosts results
* Weaker refining margins
By Ernest Scheyder
May 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's
largest publicly traded oil company, posted a quarterly profit
on Thursday that hands down beat Wall Street's expectations as a
bitterly cold winter throughout much of the United States
boosted natural gas prices.
The past winter, which affected much of the U.S. in January
and February, pushed Exxon Mobil's average U.S. natural gas sale
price up 49 percent, helping offset a dip in global production.
Prices for natural gas rose globally as well, even as the
price the company receives for its crude oil slipped both in the
U.S. and internationally.
Exxon Mobil reported first-quarter net income of $9.10
billion, or $2.10 per share, compared with $9.50 billion, or
$2.12 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
The results surpassed analysts' expectation for profit of
$1.88 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total production fell about 6 percent to 4.2 million barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boed).
Exxon reported weakening margins in both its chemicals and
refining units. Part of the dip was due to a cut in production
at its 560,500 barrel per day Baytown, Texas refinery after an
oil barge spill caused the closure of the Houston Ship Channel
in March.
The company made no mention Thursday of Russia's involvement
in Ukraine.
Exxon Mobil is building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant
with Rosneft, Russia's state-controlled oil giant, on
Russia's eastern coast. The plant, which Exxon executives have
repeatedly said will not be deterred by the Ukrainian political
situation, is expected to be online by 2019.
On Wednesday the company raised its quarterly dividend by 10
percent.
Shares of Exxon rose 0.6 percent to $102.98 in premarket
trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)