Exxon's 4th-quarter profit tumbles 58 percent as low crude hurts

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
Feb 2 Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday reported a 58 percent drop in quarterly profit as low oil prices hurt results at the world's largest publicly traded oil company.
The Irving, Texas company reported that fourth-quarter profit slid to $2.78 billion, or 67 cents per share, from $6.57 billion, or $1.56 per share, in the same period a year earlier.
Exxon said its oil and gas output rose 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028