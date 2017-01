HOUSTON, April 29 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, reported a 63 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, citing plunging crude prices and weak refining margins.

The company reported net income of $1.81 billion, or 43 cents per share, compared with $4.94 billion, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Production rose 2 percent to 4.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

