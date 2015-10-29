版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 29日 星期四 16:11 BJT

Exxon to expand Rotterdam refinery hydrocracker

AMSTERDAM Oct 29 ExxonMobil said on Thursday it would expand the hydrocracker operations at its Rotterdam refinery to give it the capacity to make more high-performance lubricating oils and greases.

Citing growing demand for 'base stock' products and low sulphur diesel, the company's president of Refining & Supply Jerry Wascom said in a statement he expected the expansion would increase competitiveness and profitability.

The company did not give details on size of the expansion, the cost or any financial terms. The refinery has a throughput of 190,000 barrels per day.

Exxon could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company said it expected permits in early 2016 and is aiming for a 2018 completion date. (Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐