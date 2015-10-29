UPDATE 1-Exxon allocates $1 bln to expand Rotterdam hydrocracker

(Updates with company comment, including $1 bln investment plan)

AMSTERDAM Oct 29 ExxonMobil said on Thursday it would invest more than $1 billion to expand the hydrocracker operations at its Rotterdam refinery, giving it the capacity to make more high-performance lubricating oils and greases.

Citing growing demand for "base stock" products and low-sulphur diesel, the company's president of refining and supply, Jerry Wascom, said in a statement he expected the expansion to increase competitiveness and profitability.

Spokesman Richard Scrase said the investment would be at least $1 billion, and the company would add 600 workers to the 650 currently at the refinery during a three-year construction phase. The plant has a throughput of 190,000 barrels per day (bpd).

According to a proposal for the expansion filed with Dutch authorities, hydrocracking capacity at the plant would increase by 40 percent to around 70,000 bpd.

The company said it expects to receive permits in early 2016 and is aiming for a 2018 completion date. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jane Merriman and Dale Hudson)