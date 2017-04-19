UPDATE 1-Exxon will not say if it is seeking waiver from Russia sanctions

(Adds Exxon comment, details of past waiver requests)
HOUSTON, April 19 Exxon Mobil Corp on
Wednesday declined to comment on a media report that it is
seeking permission from the U.S. government to drill in several
areas of the Black Sea banned by U.S. sanctions on Russia.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Exxon had in recent
months applied to the U.S. Treasury Department for a waiver to
drill with Russian oil producer Rosneft. Any such
request is likely to draw attention because Exxon's former chief
executive, Rex Tillerson, is now U.S. secretary of state.
Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers said the company does not
comment on ongoing discussions with regulators. But he pointed
out that it has in the past been granted permission from
Treasury to keep intact Exxon's joint venture with Rosneft,
despite the sanctions.
During at least three occasions in 2015 and 2016, Exxon was
granted licenses allowing "limited administrative actions" in
Russia, according to annual shareholder disclosures.
The United States and European Union imposed economic
sanctions on Russia over its annexation of the Crimea region in
2014 and role in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
Texas-based Exxon, the world's largest publicly traded oil
producer, wound down drilling in Russia's Arctic in 2014 after
those sanctions were imposed. Exxon was allowed to finish some
drilling projects as the sanctions took effect.
Exxon and Rosneft in 2012 had unveiled an offshore
exploration partnership with plans to invest as much as $500
billion in developing Russia's vast energy reserves in the
Arctic and Black seas.
Any request from Exxon to expand its business in Russia is
bound to draw scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers investigating
possible ties between some campaign aides of U.S. President
Donald Trump and Moscow.
Some Republicans in Congress, as well as some European
allies, are also anxious about any sign that the Trump
administration might ease some of the sanctions imposed on
Russia.
Tillerson was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as Secretary of
State in February, and has promised to recuse himself from
matters related to Exxon for a year.
