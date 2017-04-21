U.S. Treasury says it will not issue drilling waivers to Russia sanctions

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 21 The U.S. Treasury will not give permission to U.S. companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp , to drill in areas prohibited by U.S. sanctions on Russia, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.
Mnuchin said in a statement that the decision had been made in consultation with President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022