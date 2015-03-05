NJ Gov. Christie's office drove favorable Exxon settlement-NYT

March 5 New Jersey's long legal battle to
recover $8.9 billion from Exxon Mobil Corp for
environmental damage ended when Governor Chris Christie's chief
counsel, Christopher Porrino, cut a deal to settle for $250
million, the New York Times reported, citing two people familiar
with the negotiation.
The Times reported last week that the settlement, which has
not been made public, had been reached after 11 years of legal
battle over New Jersey's claim for damages from Exxon Mobil for
the contamination of more than 1,500 acres of wetlands and
waters. (nyti.ms/1Fc8QxC)
On Thursday, the newspaper quoted Bradley Campbell,
commissioner of New Jersey's Department of Environmental
Protection when the case was filed in 2004, as saying the
favorable deal was reached when Porrino became involved.
Porrino "inserted himself into the case, elbowed aside the
attorney general and career employees who had developed and
prosecuted the litigation, and cut the deal favorable to Exxon,"
the Times quoted Bradley as saying. (nyti.ms/1zZgGXV)
The decision to settle for "roughly three cents on the
dollar" after years of litigation was an "embarrassment to law
enforcement and good government," Bradley said in a separate
opinion piece in the newspaper, headlined "Shortchanging New
Jersey by Billions". (nyti.ms/1GXU7Yi)
New Jersey Assembly speaker Vincent Prieto and John Mckeon,
chairman of the assembly's judiciary committee, both Democrats,
plan to hold a hearing on the deal on March 19, the report said.
Christie, a Republican, is considered a potential
presidential candidate but has not yet declared his intentions.
Exxon and Christie's office did not immediately respond to a
request for comment and Campbell could not be reached.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Ted Kerr)