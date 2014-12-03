UPDATE 1-Price drop will "sort out" shale oil sector-Exxon's Tillerson

(Adds quotes, slump in crude prices)
LONDON Dec 3 The sharp decline in crude oil
prices will lead to a "sorting out" of the shale oil sector, Rex
Tillerson, Exxon Mobil's CEO, said on Wednesday in a
television interview.
"A lot of people have entered this space -- there will be
some sorting out," he told CNBC, when asked if the lower oil
price could put pressure on smaller unconventional players in
the United States.
Tillerson said he was comfortable with Exxon's exposure to
the sector.
"We are a big investor in shale in the United States, and we
have been expanding our title in the space."
The slump in the price of crude oil, which has seen Brent
fall around 38 percent since June, has prompted concern
that some shale oil production will become unprofitable, and may
lead to problems for some players in the sector.
He said that the reason for the price fall was due to the
fundamentals of growing supply and limited demand growth.
"If you take a 1.6 million barrel per day supply growth and
put it on top of a 1 million bpd demand growth, you've got a
surplus of capacity," he said.
"You fill storage up, you fill inventories up, at some point
it's got to show up in prices."
Tillerson said that he was confident with the company's
ability to withstand the price drop.
"All the investment decisions we take have been tested
across a range of pricing that accommodates these kinds of price
swings," he said. "You ensure that you can invest and be
successful at the bottom of the cycle."
"We test across a range that's all the way down to $40, and
up to $120."
(Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by Louise Heavens)