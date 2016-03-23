Exxon Mobil must allow climate change vote -SEC

(Adds additional background, comments from environmentalist)
By Ernest Scheyder
March 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has ruled Exxon Mobil Corp must include a
climate change resolution on its annual shareholder proxy, a
defeat for the world's largest publicly traded oil producer,
which had argued it already provides adequate carbon
disclosures.
In a Tuesday letter to Exxon seen by Reuters, the SEC said
the oil producer cannot keep a proposal spearheaded by New York
state's comptroller from a full shareholder vote at the
company's annual meeting in May.
If approved, the proposal would force Exxon to outline
specific risks that climate change or legislation designed to
curb it could pose to its ability to operate profitably.
Exxon had argued that the proposal was vague and that it
already publishes carbon-related information for shareholders,
including a 2014 report on its website entitled, "Energy and
Carbon - Managing the Risks."
The SEC found those reports do not go far enough.
"It does not appear that Exxon Mobil's public disclosures
compare favorably with the guidelines of the proposal," Justin
Kisner, an attorney-adviser with the SEC, wrote to the oil
producer.
Exxon Mobil declined to comment on the SEC's ruling.
"We'll be communicating the board's recommendations on
shareholder resolutions through the proxy document next month,"
Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers said.
It is not uncommon for companies to give shareholders their
opinion on proxy votes. It is unclear whether the proposal,
though, has much chance of success. Exxon shareholders have
never approved a climate change-related proposal, and last year
they rejected by 79 percent a request that a climate expert be
appointed to the company's board.
Nevertheless, New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli,
who oversees the state's $178.3 billion pension fund, called the
SEC's decision a "major victory" for shareholders.
"Investors need to know if Exxon Mobil is taking necessary
steps to prepare for a lower carbon future, particularly now in
the wake of the Paris agreement," DiNapoli said in a statement,
referring to an agreement last fall by 195 countries to rein in
rising emissions that have been blamed for global warming.
Environmentalists cheered the SEC's decision.
"The SEC has rejected Exxon's attempt to silence investors'
concerns about the very real financial risks associated with
climate change," said Shanna Cleveland of Ceres, a nonprofit
group that tracks environmental records of public companies.
DiNapoli was joined in the SEC filing by the Church of
England, the Vermont State Employees' Retirement System, the
University of California Retirement Plan and the Brainerd
Foundation.
OTHER BATTLES
The ruling from the SEC comes as Exxon fights other
carbon-related battles, including an inquiry by New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman into whether the company
misled the public and shareholders about the risks of climate
change.
Exxon has hired a star attorney, Theodore V. Wells, Jr. as
it fights the investigation from Schneiderman, who subpoenaed
the company for a trove of records, emails and other
documentation.
Schneiderman has aggressively fought companies on climate
issues for years. Last fall he settled an eight-year
investigation with coal producer Peabody Energy to amend
its climate change disclosures so that they would be more
robust.
Also on Wednesday, the Rockefeller Family Fund said it will
divest from fossil fuels as quickly as possible and "eliminate
holdings" of Exxon.
Shares of Exxon barely moved after the SEC's ruling, falling
0.2 percent in after-hours trading to $83.63.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)